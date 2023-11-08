Cook Strait Bluebridge ferry hits wharf, report of hole in side

Bluebridge ferry the Connemara, pictured leaving Picton, has returned to port in Wellington after hitting a wharf. (file photo)

A Bluebridge Cook Strait ferry has returned to port after hitting a wharf leaving Wellington, reportedly causing a hole in its side.

Passenger Jenny Middlemass said she was on the 8.15am Connemara sailing from Wellington to Picton when the ferry hit the wharf as it left dock on Wednesday morning.

But it was not until abut 30 minutes later, when the ship was about to enter Cook Strait, passengers were told a hole was found in the ship’s side and it had to return to port, she said.

All passengers were told to disembark about 10.30am and that they would be booked on an alternative ferry as the Connemara would not be sailing.

SUPPLIED The MV Connemara arrived in Wellington in late-January following a 40-day journey from France.

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder confirmed the ferry hit the wharf, causing some damage. The company made the decision to turn back.

Bluebridge has been approached for comment.