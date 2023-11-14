Watch: Yacht slips moorings, gets blown across bay in Wellington Harbour

The yacht was blown up against a wharf in Evans Bay

A yacht that came off its swing mooring was blown across Evans Bay in Wellington Habour before running into a wharf on the eastern side of the bay.

A member of the public told Stuff he saw the yacht moving from west to east across the bay about 7.50am on Tuesday morning.

“We saw it hit the seawall and then drift down to Burnham Wharf just astern of a ship docked there,” the man, who didn’t want his name published, said.

Footage of the yacht shows it just after it hit a wharf on the eastern side of Evans Bay, and before anyone had got to it.

The man who spoke to Stuff said he and three or four others “wrestled it backwards and round the corner, so it was facing into the wind and not ripping itself apart on the wharf”.

Police were alerted, and a police launch arrived at the scene, but didn’t get close to the yacht in the rough conditions.

There didn’t appear to be any water getting into the yacht, but it was damaged, the man said.

The forestay, which helped hold the mast up, had come unstuck from the bow, and there was some damage to the railings and gunwale.

Greater Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder said something appeared to have failed with the mooring as a northwesterly wind was blowing.

He understood the owner of the yacht had been contacted, and was involved in securing it. The yacht had been driven under its own steam back to the western side of the bay.

It was “not as unusual as we would like” for boats to come off their moorings, Nalder said.

Things could go wrong with even the best looked after moorings, “which seems to have happened in this case”.