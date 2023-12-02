Wellington councillors speak on what the future could be for Mayor Tory Whanau

It comes after the mayor admitted she has a 'drinking problem' after her drunken behaviour was recorded in public.

Following Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s admission of a drinking problem, many Wellington City Councillors have chimed in about what the future holds for the capital’s leader.

Whanau’s admission followed another instance of drunken public behaviour at an inner city bar late last Saturday afternoon.

In a written statement to RNZ, Whanau said that, to her "great embarrassment and shame", her drunkenness seemed to have been recorded.

Here’s what some councillors have said about Mayor Tory Whanau’s drinking problem.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Mayor Tory Whanau has been sick with Covid since the incident became public

Nureddin Abdurahman

“I come from a very different background, but here the culture of drinking is a very big problem, in general.”

The mayor was being honest about her problems, which was very important.

For him, the question was how he could support the mayor, and doing his job well.

“The mayor is doing the job from what I can see.”

“Even though she was sick yesterday [Thursday] with Covid, she was there through the meeting on Zoom... She was contributing to the discussion.

“She’s going to get very strongly out of this. She has my full support.”

John Apanowicz

“I have a very good working relationship [with the mayor], and I support what she is doing for Wellington.

“I have never seen any indication of things that could affect her work.

“I’m constantly in discussion with her over a whole range of issues to deal with Wellington.”

There was no need for the mayor to step down.

“I know she’s had Covid recently, so she hasn’t been very active probably for the last couple of weeks, but she has been online at the meetings, and I’m sure she will be back in person next week.”

Whanau had always behaved appropriately at social events they had both attended. She engaged with members of the public, and was conscious of her role as the mayor.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Whanau attended a recent transport meeting remotely.

Nīkau Wi Neera

“My overriding concern is for Tory’s well-being. I think people forget there’s a person at the centre of this.”

He had seen “zero evidence” that any personal issues the mayor might have were affecting her job.

“It seems like she’s doing all the right things to take care of herself.

“I think she’s inherited a legacy of under-investment, which she has done a great job to solve.”

The council had achieved some awesome wins. Despite having Covid recently, “she’s still at the entire 6 or 7-hour meeting on Zoom.”

Nicola Young

“I think I’ve said my piece, I’m not on a witch hunt.”

Iona Pannett

She had deep empathy for anyone dealing with the types of issues the mayor was.

“There’s a lot of work going on. That’s really where my focus is, making sure that we get the work done.”

“The council continues to debate the important issues.”

She didn’t want to comment further.

Rebecca Matthews

“I feel like some councillors have been kicking Tory when she’s down, and I’m not into that.”

It was unacceptable for people to try to exploit someone’s personal difficulties for a political goal.

“I haven’t seen any impact of the issues that Tory’s been public about on our functioning as a council. I feel we are going well, making good decisions.”

Tony Randle

Referred to an interview he had with RNZ on Friday morning. In that interview, he said he was concerned Whanau wasn’t able to give the “150%” needed to be mayor of the capital city.

She needed to resign, to “step back and take care of herself”.

“The mayor seems, from my experience, to be increasingly remote.

“She’s executing a code of conduct complaint against five councillors, so the council is quite divided.

“She’s cancelled the councillor-only meetings, which was the one forum where we could get together and thrash out stuff behind closed doors.

“So the communication that is needed around the council table is not happening.”

Whanau was a sensible person, with the best interests of the city at heart.

Ray Chung

Councillor Ray Chung said Whanau should not be forced to resign.

The mayor and the council are under a lot of pressure, he said, but only the mayor knows if she can carry on.

He admitted councillors have not had much recent contact because she has not been attending meetings.

“We see her link online, but we do not know if she is there because she never says anything.”

There has been a lack of leadership at council, he said, and the city needs a mayor that is functioning effectively.

Tim Brown

At the start of the Wellington City Council Environment and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday morning, councillor Tim Brown said he was looking forward to Whanau being fully back on board.

"I'd just like to wish Tory kia kaha, and you've got my personal support,” he said.

"We hope that you go through these challenges and come out stronger – which I'm sure you will."

Councillor Diane Calvert:

The council needs to meet and discuss the future of the mayor, Calvert said.

The first priority should, however, be to make sure she is getting the support she needs, she said.

The mayor is currently under a lot of pressure, facing many difficult issues, and councillors need to make sure that the business of council continues, Calvert said.

She predicted there will be “mixed views“ around the council table on the future of the mayor.

Calvert said she was not aware the mayor had a drinking problem and the announcement was a surprise.

* Councillors Laurie Foon, Teri O’Neil, Sarah Free and Ben McNulty were approached for comment.