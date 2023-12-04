Former Te Whatu Ora worker in court accused of illegally accessing databases

A former Te Whatu Ora worker charged over illegally accessing personal information on work databases is to ask for bail on Monday.

Barry Young​ - who is also sometimes known as Winston Smith and appears in videos with conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn - appeared before Wellington District Court judge Andrew Nicholls​ on Monday

He faces one charge of dishonestly accessing Te Whatu Ora databases. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years jail.

He has not pleaded to the charge.

The court was packed with people for his appearance. They all stood and applauded as Young was brought out of the cells into the court.

Judge Andrew Nicholls granted photographer rights and warned the group that while it was wonderful they were there in support but he would clear the court if there was any further disruption.

His lawyer Matthew Hague​ sought bail but the judge stood him down until the afternoon for the police to consider opposing bail.

Te Whatu Ora have confirmed the employee has since been removed, a police complaint has been laid and an employment investigation is under way.

He has worked for them since 2018 according to his Linkedin page as a senior database administrator.