Te Whatu Ora worker in court accused of illegally accessing databases, gets bail - but not until Tuesday

Te Whatu Ora worker Barry Young who has been charged over illegally accessing personal information on work databases is getting bail but not until 1pm on Tuesday.

A Te Whatu Ora worker charged over illegally accessing personal information on work databases has been granted bail but not until 1pm on Tuesday.

Barry Young​ - who is also sometimes known as Winston Smith and appears in videos with conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn - appeared before Wellington District Court judge Andrew Nicholls​ on Monday

He faces one charge of dishonestly accessing Te Whatu Ora databases. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years jail.

He has not pleaded to the charge.

The court was packed with people for his appearance. They all stood and applauded as Young was brought out of the cells into the court at 10am but were quiet for the hearing in the afternoon.

Under the Bail Act, media are prevented from publishing the details of the bail hearing – other than the outcome and any conditions imposed.

Judge Andrew Nicholls​ heard a bail application and denied bail until 1pm tomorrow.

He had granted photographer rights and warned the group that while it was wonderful they were there in support, he would clear the court if there was any further disruption.

Young’s lawyer Matthew Hague​ sought bail and asked for the case to be remanded until later in the year.

Te Whatu Ora have confirmed Young remains an employee while an employment investigation is under way but has had no access to any systems or data since the employer found out about the breach on Thursday, Nov 30.

He has worked for them since 2018 according to his Linkedin page as a senior database administrator.