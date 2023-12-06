Wellington mayor says speculation about night out 'definitely rumours'

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau has shut down rumours of her drunk night out at Wellington’s Havana Bar in November.

In an interview with NZ Herald, Whanau made comments about the night that caused her to come forward about her drinking problem, but she would not go into detail about what happened that night.

“There wasn’t like an incident that I was embarrassed about, it was more that my, my personal journey has been made public,” she said in the interview.

“Like I said, being intoxicated and then that being made public, again this is a very personal journey for me, but I have admitted that I have a problem with alcohol and I have the professional help in line to work on that,” Whanau said.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Tory Whanau said she is comitted to leading a sober life.

The mayor said she had received “almost unlimited offers of support from a lot of Wellingtonians”.

Just last week, Whanau issued the statement: “After an incident where I was drunk in public, which to my great embarrassment and shame seems to have been recorded, I sought counsel from my friends, family and colleagues and have since sought professional help.”

Whanau would not say if she had sought help with her drinking prior to the Havana “rumours”, but said the “important thing” was that she was getting professional help.

“I will be leading a sober life and I’ll be getting the professional help to help me manage that.”

Following her admission of a drinking problem, public figures have been quick to show support for Wellington mayor Tory Whanau – but others have questioned whether she is fit to run the city.

At the start of the Wellington City Council Environment and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday morning, councillor Tim Brown said he was looking forward to Whanau being fully back on board.

"I'd just like to wish Tory kia kaha, and you've got my personal support... We hope that you go through these challenges and come out stronger – which I'm sure you will,” he said.

Wellington councillor Nicola Young, on the other hand, said in an interview with Newstalk ZB that the mayoralty wasn't a job for somebody with active addiction issues.

Former Wellington councillor and newly-elected MP for Wellington Central, Tamatha Paul, shared a message of support on social media.

“This changing the world thing is brutal. Especially if you are wahine Māori,” she wrote. “Sending all my love and support to our mayor who is kind, brave and has a lot to give to our city.”

Whanau told NZ Herald she had “absolutely not” considered resigning in light of the headlines and gossip.

“It’s been a very challenging year overall. It’s almost like all the things that could have happened in a public political career have happened in one year.”