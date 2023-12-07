The apartment where you were asked to pay $450, and work as security

Kiwi Self Storage facility in Kilbirnie is offering an on-site apartment for $450, but you also have to do security work.

A Wellington storage facility has listed its on-site apartment for rent at $450 per week – the only catch is that you have to do security work.

The apartment, at Kiwi Self Storage, in Kilbirnie, was put up on Trade Me in early December and comes with one bedroom, a study and an open-plan kitchen/dining area.

But a company spokesperson defended the listing, saying the tasks they require from a potential tenant were not extensive.

The listing, which has since been taken down, does come with conditions, like requiring the tenants to do work for the company each day for below minimum wage. Following inquiries by Stuff, a company spokesperson said the listing was taken down due to Trade Me advising it should be in the jobs section, rather than rental accomodation.

Tenants would have to attend any security alarms, walk the facility at the end of each day and check that everything is in order (such as doors, lifts, the office and outdoor areas) and making arrangements with an external security company.

The company is offering $50 a week for that work. Even at just half an hour a day, this rate works out to be far below minimum wage.

Other quirks of the listing include restrictions around how long tenants could stay away for each month.

TRADEME/Supplied The listing for the property has since been taken down

“If you are away overnight, arrange for our security company to send security patrols to visit and check on the facility”, the listing describes.

The spokesperson for the storage company was unapologetic about the advertisement, saying the tasks for tenants were “not at all extensive”.

The role was designed to ensure someone could be present on-site at all times, they said.

“We believe the fees to be paid are fair, and we have had a good level of interest in the position.”

The facility has come under scrutiny before, with one woman who was displaced during the Kaikoura earthquake losing nearly everything to mould.

KENT BLECHYNDEN/Stuff Megan Ransom with the charred remains of her belongings following a fire at Kiwi Self Storage in 2014 (file photo)

Dozens of boxes full of Christine Davis' clothing and homewares as well as several pieces of furniture were discovered to be moisture damaged inside the Kiwi Self Storage facility in Kilbirnie.

Customers in 2014 were shocked to find that the facility didn’t have a sprinkler system, after many of the units burned down.

Lord of the Rings cinematographer Alex Funke had two Oscars, as well as "some Baftas", in a unit at the heart of the blaze.

At the time, he said it was very upsetting.

”You put your stuff in storage...you think it’s safe.”