Te Papa protester charged with damaging art installation held in custody

The group used power tools and spray paint on the Te Papa exhibit.

A man arrested after allegedly damaging an art installation of the Treaty of Waitangi is to be held in custody until Thursday for a bail hearing.

The man, Te Wehi Ratana,​ 29, from Nelson was arrested by police on Monday after the protest group Te Waka Hourua was at Te Papa Museum.

He faces two charges of obstruction of police and intentionally damaging an art installation. He has not pleaded to the charge.

Police are opposing bail for Ratana.

His lawyer, Seth Fraser​, said a bail application needed to be made but could not be done on Tuesday as there was no judge available to hear it.

Community magistrate Carla na Nagara​ remanded Ratana until Thursday for the application to be made.

Three other people – all charged with breaching bail – were dealt with administratively and did not appear in court.

On Monday, one of the group – alleged to be Ratana – used a pulley and harness to hoist himself to the top of the installation, where he defaced the English text of the Treaty with an angle grinder and black spray paint.

Te Waka Horua/Supplied A member of the protest group Te Waka Horua allegedly defacing the English version of Te Tiriti o Waitangi at Te Papa.

The exhibit is one of Te Papa’s permanent installations and is on its fourth floor. It does not feature the actual Treaty of Waitangi, which is on display at the National Library in Wellington, in its He Tohu exhibition.

Members of the activist group, which describes itself as a collective of Māori climate justice defenders, said in an emailed statement they defaced the installation because the English translation was not a translation of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and held no legal standing.