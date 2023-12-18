Te Papa exec promised to replace Te Tiriti exhibit two years ago, leaked email shows

The group used power tools and spray paint on the Te Papa exhibit.

Over two years ago, a Te Papa executive promised protesters that the Signs of a Nation exhibit, where versions of Te Tiriti o Waitangi is displayed, would be renewed and replaced, a leaked email shows.

In mid-December, the group Te Waka Hourua entered the museum around midday, made their way to level four and used spray paint and a power tool to damage the exhibit.

Police said they had arrested 12 people following the protest.

The group has been lobbying the museum for years to change the exhibit, both via email and in person.

They, along with other advocates, argue that the English version of Te Tiriti that is displayed in Te Papa is an inaccurate translation and causes misconceptions about the founding document.

A leaked email from October 26, 2021 shows Te Papa Director of Audience and Insights Puawai Cairns telling Te Waka Hourua that the museum was in the early stages of “renewing and replacing that exhibition.”

Te Waka Hourua/Supplied Protest group Te Waka Hourua deface the English version of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Te Papa museum

“The display is more than 20 years old and we recognise that ways of communicating about the Treaty have changed considerably since then.

“It needs to evolve, and it will”, she promised.

Cairns, previously head of Mātauranga Māori for the museum, said that she had listened to the groups kōrero and had taken it on board.

When asked what had happened to the review and replacement that was promised two years ago, Te Papa spokesperson Kate Camp said at the time they were expecting to initiate a project to review and renew the space.

“The project was not initiated and the work has not begun, beyond high level discussions.”

Te Waka Hourua spokesperson Catherine Murupaenga-Ikenn called the exhibit malinformation – as she believes Te Papa has been told enough times that it’s an inaccurate representation of Te Tiriti.

”I’m grieving – I’ve found myself going through the different stages of grief.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Level 4 of the museum was closed for the day after the protesters defaced the exhibit

Murupaenga-Ikenn said they’d been getting a lot of comments from people around how their action reminded them of protests from ‘back in the old days’, such as Hone Heke cutting down the flag pole.

When asked how the group were able to get someone abseiling in the museum without being stopped, she said they wore high-vis vests and cordoned off the area – and everyone just thought they were workers.

Murupaenga-Ikenn is on bail, with one of the conditions being not to incite unlawful protest activity.

National Iwi Chairs Forum Pou Tikanga chair Margaret Mutu said there is only one treaty that was discussed and signed, which was Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Hobson’s draft in English, that was not discussed anywhere, is incorrectly displayed in the Museum of New Zealand.”

Displaying an accurate translation of Te Tiriti would help address misconceptions about it’s meaning, she said.

Since the protest, Te Papa have placed a temporary sign outside the exhibit, which explains that it was ‘defaced during a protest.’

It states that the exhibition shows English and Māori versions of the Treaty.

One man, Te Wehi Ratana, was held in custody for several days on charges of obstruction of police and intentionally damaging an art installation following the protest.