Armed police called to third firearms incident in Stokes Valley in a week

Armed police responded to a firearms incident at Bogle Gr in Lower Hutt’s Stokes Valley on Friday. (File photo)

Armed police have responded to a firearms incident in Lower Hutt’s Stokes Valley for the third time in less than a week.

Officers responded to an address at Bogle Gr after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area at 8pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said members of the Armed Offenders Squad attended as a precaution.

“At this stage there has been no damage discovered, or any indication that anyone was injured. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

It’s the latest in a string of firearms-related incidents in the area over the week.

Three people were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on Sunday night after a resident on Tawhai St heard the sound of a firearm being discharged, followed by a vehicle leaving at speed.

Four hours before the Tawhai St incident, police attended another Stokes Valley address where people had reported the sound of shots being discharged but found nothing of concern.