Tawa College lockdown in response to distressed young person on school grounds

Tawa College in Wellington entered lockdown for about 25 minutes on Monday morning in response to a young person on the school grounds.

Principal Andrew Savage told parents on Monday afternoon that the lockdown was in response to a “distressed young person on the school grounds”.

“As the emotional and physical safety of our students is always our top priority, we took a cautious approach to today’s situation. We want to reassure you that our students and staff did an amazing job during the lockdown.”

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a school in Tawa about 9.50am “after a report of concern” and the school went into lockdown as a precaution.

“This ended about 10.15am and police are speaking with one young person,” the spokesperson said.

Parents received an alert from the school earlier advising them of the lockdown.

“Please refrain from contacting any staff or students at the school, as this could lead to distraction of their primary focus, which is caring for our students,” the alert said.