Wellington 13-year-old found after being missing for three days

Olivia had been missing from her Churton Park home since Wednesday.

A Wellington teen missing since Wednesday has been found safe and well three days later.

Police and family were concerned for the wellbeing of Olivia and a search for her began after she was last seen at her home in Churton Park on May 10.

Police posted on social media on Wednesday asking for any information on the missing teen Olivia which then received over 1800 shares.

During the search police said they would not be releasing her surname due to “privacy rights of the individual”.

A police spokesperson said on Friday afternoon that she had been found “safe and well”. No more details about where or when she was found were given.