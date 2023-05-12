Air Force leads large rescue mission to stricken ship after mayday call

Cargo ship the Shiling broke down in Wellington Harbour on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

A large rescue mission is underway after a mayday was issued from a listing 66,000-tonne ship with 24 crew on board off Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island.

Police aboard the Lady Elizabeth from Wellington are on their way to the ship. It is understood an Air Force Hercules from Marlborough and a rescue helicopter from Nelson are on their way to the scene of the MV Shiling, which issued a mayday before midday.

The ship had only recently been repaired after breaking down near the Wellington harbour heads in April. It was then cleared to leave the capital on Thursday before striking severe weather and 8 metre waves and having to take shelter.

Maritime NZ confirmed the mayday had been issued from the MV Shiling on Friday morning. There was no danger of it running aground, it said.

There was a crew of 24 on board. The ship was 22 nautical miles northwest of Farewell Spit.

The ship put an initial request through at 8.27am then issued a mayday at 11am on Friday.

An ocean tug, Skandi Emerald, was heading from Taranaki to the scene. It was expected at the ship about 4pm. Police, an Air Force Hercules and a rescue helicopter appear to be on their way.

A Defence Force spokesperson said the Hercules aircraft was diverted from an exercise to help assess the situation and an air force NH90 helicopter was on standby to respond if requested.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission confirmed the ship was listing.

The 66,000-tonne MV Shiling was stranded in the capital since April 15 when it lost power over a main engine issue and drifted over the shallow Falcon Shoals.

That close call led Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter to reissue calls for the capital to have a harbour tug able to haul stricken vessels in big seas.

He confirmed the Skandi Emerald, on its way to assist from Taranaki on Friday, was one of these rescue vehicles. It happened to be in New Zealand doing work for the petro-chemical industry.

The ship left Wellington on Thursday after some trials for its home port in Singapore to conduct more repairs, but it hit rough weather near the Kāpiti Coast and it had to stay in shelter with a series of movements of drifting and slow motoring.