'Drifting in rolling seas': Abandoning ship considered after mayday call

Cargo ship the Shiling broke down in Wellington Harbour on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The crew aboard the stricken MV Shiling container ship were prepared to abandon ship as the cargo drifted powerless in heavy seas off Farewell Spit.

The Defence Force, which has a plane above the MV Shiling, has described the stricken 66,000-tonne vessel “drifting in rolling seas” after issuing a mayday and triggering a large emergency response. The ship had lost all power and steering.

The C-130 Hercules was diverted to the ship on Friday at the request of Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre, a Defence Force statement said. An Air Force NH90 helicopter was also on standby.

It comes on top of a rescue helicopter from Nelson racing to the scene at the same time as Wellington police launch Lady Elizabeth dashed across Cook Strait to Tasman Bay, via French Pass, to the vessel. Meanwhile, a rescue tug is motoring to the stricken ship from Taranaki and is expected there at 4pm on Friday.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was returning to base on Friday afternoon to refuel and await further instructions after assessing the scene off Farewell Spit.

According to Maritime NZ, when the crew put the mayday out, they were preparing to abandon ship but conditions had improved and the captain was now comfortable staying on the vessel.

Rescue Coordination Centre operations manager Michael Clulow said the situation was fluid.

"Rescue helicopters have been relocated from, Auckland and Christchurch, and rescue helicopters from Nelson and New Plymouth are also on stand-by.

Stuff The Shiling when it broke down near the Wellington harbour heads.

“A Coastguard vessel out of Nelson, the Nelson Harbourmaster’s vessel, and police’s marine vessel out of Wellington have been prepositioned to respond should the situation deteriorate.”

The Hercules remained onsite in case a rescue was needed.

Tasman mayor Tim King said the latest advice he received was the situation was "relatively stable".

The Shiling had only recently been repaired after breaking down near the Wellington harbour heads in April. It was then cleared to leave the capital on Thursday before striking severe weather and 8 metre waves and having to take shelter.

Maritime NZ confirmed the mayday had been issued from the MV Shiling on Friday morning. There was no danger of it running aground, it said.

There was a crew of 24 on board. The ship was 22 nautical miles northwest of Farewell Spit.

The ship put an initial request through at 8.27am then issued a mayday at 11am on Friday.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission confirmed the ship was listing.

planefinder.net A Royal New Zealand Air Force plane has been circling the stricken ship

The 66,000-tonne MV Shiling was stranded in the capital since April 15 when it lost power over a main engine issue and drifted over the shallow Falcon Shoals.

That close call led Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter to reissue calls for the capital to have a harbour tug able to haul stricken vessels in big seas.

He confirmed the Skandi Emerald, on its way to assist from Taranaki on Friday, was one of these rescue vehicles. It happened to be in New Zealand doing work for the petro-chemical industry.

The ship left Wellington on Thursday after some trials for its home port in Singapore to conduct more repairs, but it hit rough weather near the Kāpiti Coast and had to stay in shelter with a series of movements of drifting and slow motoring.