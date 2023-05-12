Mayday issued: Rescue tug steams towards stricken ship off Farewell Spit

MV Shiling has broken down near the Farewell Spit, days after it was cleared to leave Wellington.

A rescue tug is steaming towards a 66,000 tonne ship with 24 crew on board listing off Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island.

The ship had only recently been repaired after breaking down near the Wellington harbour heads in April. It was then cleared to leave the capital on Thursday before striking severe weather and 8 metre waves and having to take shelter.

Maritime NZ confirmed the mayday had been issued from the MV Shiling on Friday morning. There was no danger of it running aground, it said.

There was a crew of 24 on board. The ship was 22 nautical miles northwest of Farewell Spit.

The ship put an initial request through at 8.27am then issued a mayday at 11am on Friday.

An ocean tug, Skandi Emerald, was heading from Taranaki to the scene. It was expected at the ship about 4pm. Police, Coastguard, and St John were on standby and ready to send help, Maritime NZ said.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission confirmed the ship was listing.

It is understood the Lady Elizabeth IV police launch has left Wellington and is on the way to the scene.

The 66,000-tonne MV Shiling was stranded in the capital since April 15 when it lost power over a main engine issue and drifted over the shallow Falcon Shoals.

That close call led Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter to reissue calls for the capital to have a harbour tug able to haul stricken vessels in big seas.

He confirmed the Skandi Emerald, on its way to assist from Taranaki on Friday, was one of these rescue vehicles. It happened to be in New Zealand doing work for the petro-chemical industry.

SUPPLIED Cargo ship the Shiling broke down in Wellington Harbour on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The ship left Wellington on Thursday after some trials for its home port in Singapore to conduct more repairs, but it hit rough weather near the Kāpiti Coast and it had to stay in shelter with a series of movements of drifting and slow motoring.