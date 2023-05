An overnight fire at Loafer Lodge, in Newtown, has killed an unknown number of people. Wellington City mayor Tory Whanau gives an update.

A fire broke out at Wellington's Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown overnight. Dozens of people are feared dead, FENZ has called it a 'multiple-fatality' event.

Videos and photos show dozens of firefighters and emergency services battling the grim scene.

Stuff Crews at the scene of the fire in Newtown, Wellington.

David Unwin/Stuff Dozens are feared dead after the fire.

David Unwin/Stuff Firecrew at the scene.

Supplied A photo shows firecrews attempting to extinguish a blaze coming from the roof of Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington.

Supplied A photo taken of the fire at Loafers Hostel on Adelaide St in Newtown, Wellington.

David Unwin/Stuff Fire at Loafers lodge Newtown.

David Unwin/Stuff A fire broke out at Wellington's Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown overnight.