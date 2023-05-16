In video and pictures: Massive flames can been seen leaping from Loafers Lodge windows

Charlotte Davenport/Eden Tuato
Stuff readers have sent videos showing huge flames seen leaping from the windows of Loafers Lodge.
A fire broke out at Wellington's Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown overnight. Dozens of people are feared dead, FENZ has called it a 'multiple-fatality' event.
Videos and photos show dozens of firefighters and emergency services battling the blaze and the scene of the fire on the morning after.
DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF
An overnight fire at Loafer Lodge, in Newtown, has killed an unknown number of people. Wellington City mayor Tory Whanau gives an update.