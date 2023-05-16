In video and pictures: Massive flames can been seen leaping from Loafers Lodge windows

Stuff readers have sent videos showing huge flames seen leaping from the windows of Loafers Lodge.

A fire broke out at Wellington's Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown overnight. Dozens of people are feared dead, FENZ has called it a 'multiple-fatality' event.

Videos and photos show dozens of firefighters and emergency services battling the blaze and the scene of the fire on the morning after.

Supplied Firecrews attempting to extinguish a blaze coming from the roof of Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington.

Supplied Large flames on the roof of Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington.

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF An overnight fire at Loafer Lodge, in Newtown, has killed an unknown number of people. Wellington City mayor Tory Whanau gives an update.

Stuff Fire and emergency staff at the scene of the fire in Newtown.

David Unwin/Stuff Multiple crews battled the blaze.

David Unwin/Stuff Firecrews battled through the night to contain the blaze.

David Unwin/Stuff A number of people are still unaccounted for, while the rest have been evacuated.

David Unwin/Stuff Dozens are feared dead after the fire.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff There were about 94 people in the hostel at the time of the fire, the property manager said.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Fire and emergency staff inspect the roof of the building.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Fire and emergency staff were still in attendance on Tuesday morning.

Bruce MacKay/Stuff The fire was largely confined to the top floor of the building.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff A view of Loafers Lodge the morning after a deadly fire in the building.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post An up close look at the damage caused to the exterior of the building.

Bruce MacKay/The Post Police have cordoned off the street outside Loafers Lodge.

David Unwin/Stuff Fire and emergency staff surveying the scene.

David Unwin/Stuff Fire and emergency staff remain on the scene.

David Unwin/Stuff Firecrews continue to dampen down hot spots on the building.