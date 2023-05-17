Newsable: Wellington mayor gives latest on Loafers Lodge hostel fire

Mayor of Wellington Tory Whanau at press conference near the scene of the fatal hostel fire.

The mayor of Wellington, Tory Whanau, says the Loafers Lodge hostel in the capital is yet another example of society neglecting its most vulnerable people.

“We’ve failed a sector of our community”, she told the Newsable podcast.

“We’ve let some people down. We’ve let our vulnerable community down. And it shouldn’t take an accident of this nature to do that.”

Whanau joins Newsable a day after a fire broke out at the hostel in Newtown, killing at least six with several more people unaccounted for.

Emergency services held a media conference early Tuesday evening at which they said the fire was unexplained. Police were bringing in specialist investigative teams from around Aotearoa.

Police are expected to enter the building at some stage on Wednesday.

So far six people had been located, but bodies hadn’t been removed and crews had not been able to search the entire building.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Crews were unable to search the entire building.

Police said they could not confirm how many people were missing, and it would take time to establish who was at the Loafers Lodge on Monday night.

On Tuesday, survivor Tala Sili told media how he had jumped out of a window to avoid the flames.

