Police are looking into the unexplained death of a man in Napier.

The death was reported on Thursday, May 11, at an address on Carlysle St, a police spokesperson said. The death was being treated as unexplained at this time.

Police said a detailed scene exanimation would be carried out on Wednesday.

“Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so,” it said.