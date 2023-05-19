Armed police called to Tawa address after possible gunshots

The Armed Offenders Squad responded to an incident in Tawa on Thursday night. (File photo)

Police have seized a firearm at an address in Tawa after armed police were called to reports of possible gunshots.

A police statement said officers were called to an address on Oriel Ave at 8.15pm on Thursday, after reports of unknown people entering the address and possible shots fired.

The Armed Offenders Squad responded as a precaution and cordoned off the area, and officers seized a firearm.

No one was injured during the incident, police said. Officers were speaking with multiple people.