Police appeal for sightings of 15-year-old missing from Wairarapa town

Sam, a 15-year-old from Greytown, has not been seen by family since Sunday afternoon.

Police are appealing for sightings of a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from Greytown since Sunday.

In a Facebook post, police said the boy named Sam had not been seen by family since Sunday afternoon and there were serious concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

Police said extensive searches of Greytown and wider areas had proved unsuccessful and they were now asking for the public’s help.

It was possible Sam had travelled north to Carterton on a bus, police said.

He was last seen wearing white trackpants, black shoes and a black long sleeve top.

Police urged anyone who has seen Sam or has any information on his possible whereabouts to contact police on 111.

Information can also be provided to police on 105, referencing event number P054722588.