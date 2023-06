The crash occurred near Fisherman’s Table in Paekākāriki about 9.30pm.

A pedestrian has been left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Paekākāriki.

The crash took place on SH59 near Fisherman’s Table in Paekākāriki about 9.30pm on Monday, police say.

The highway was closed for several hours before reopening the road at about 1.45am.

Police were at the scene in the morning and are investigating.