Delays after Hutt-bound lane on Haywards Hill closed after three-vehicle crash

A three vehicle crash on SH58 Haywards Hill has closed parts of the road on Wednesday morning. (File Photo)

A three vehicle crash is blocking the road traffic on State Highway 58, Haywards Hill heading to the Hutt Valley.

The crash was reported to police at 5.40am.

A police spokesperson said at the moment there is no more information on the crash, but motorists should expect delays and avoid the area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised the crash had been cleared from the road as of 6.35am but road users should still expect delays while queued vehicles begin clearing.

The crash blocked the southbound lane heading towards the SH2 Interchange.