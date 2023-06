Staff shortages have led to numerous train trips being replaced by buses during rush hour on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

Commuters on Wellington’s Hutt Valley Line are facing delays on Wednesday morning after numerous train trips were replaced by buses due to staff shortages.

A passenger told Stuff at 9am that many had been waiting “for hours” at Woburn station.

At least three trains on each of the Upper Hutt lines and Taita lines were delayed between 6.40am and 9.20am.

Metlink has been approached for comment.