Staff shortages caused by Covid outbreak delay Hutt Valley train commuters

Staff shortages have led to numerous train trips being replaced by buses during rush hour on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

A Covid outbreak amongst train staff has ended with 11 Hutt Valley and Melling Line services replaced by buses during Wednesday’s morning rush hour, and Metlink warned the disruption could last until the rest of the week.

A passenger told Stuff at 9am that many had been waiting “for hours” at Woburn station.

Metlink’s acting group manager Fiona Abbott said more than 25 staff from rail operator Transdev were off sick because of Covid-19 and services could not safely operate.

Eleven Hutt Valley and Melling line services between 6.40am and 9.20am were replaced by buses.

READ MORE:

* 'Limited' rail replacement buses for Hurricanes match has fans fearing travel chaos

* KiwiRail's new national railway nerve centre opens

* Fifa matches at peak times will further strain bus, train services



“As this occurred during the morning peak, the bus replacements quickly filled up and were unable to pick up passengers at certain stations,” she said. “Metlink is aware passengers had to wait between 20–40 minutes for the next arriving train.

While Metlink understood passengers’ frustration at the disruption, Abbott also said it was “very difficult to source additional bus replacements during peak times due to the limited number of available buses and drivers.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Ministry of Health advisers have unveiled a seven-pronged approach for surveillance of future coronavirus variants at the border. (First published June 2022)

Metlink was also aware the outbreak would impact trains in the afternoon and possibly the rest of the week, and staff were working with Transdev to minimise disruption to passengers.