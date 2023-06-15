Loafers Lodge resident remembered as family calls for change from the anger

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Liam Hockings was held in Wellington on Thursday morning. (File photo)

A doctor once predicted the only job Liam Hockings would ever get was stacking supermarket shelves.

By the time he died in a fire at Loafers Lodge in Wellington, he had a degree, a journalism diploma. While jobs never worked out, there was no doubting his intelligence and passion, albeit with a lack of ability in the practicalities of life.

“Liam was not and has never been transient,” his sister Lucy told a near-packed memorial at the SPCA centre above Newtown on Thursday.

Loafers Lodge was his home of 10 years, and he refused to live anywhere other than Newtown – a suburb where he seemingly knew everyone.

Health issues meant he could never remember the time a bus or train left, or a password, but could recall the outcome of an historic by-election.

Lucy recalled that a doctor once predicted the only job he would ever get was stacking supermarket shelves. While he struggled to hold down a job, he defied the odds and got a university degree and a journalism diploma.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Flowers were left opposite Loafers Lodge after the fire.

Five men died in the May 16 fire at Loafers Lodge and multiple investigations are now underway into the cause and how the fatalities could have been avoided. The lodge was, for many, a final refuge for accommodation before sleeping rough.

But the fire has led to questions about how society dealt with those on the margins.

“There have been some expectations from many that I will be angry,” Lucy told the crowd.

The anger had not yet come but was expected. She urged those watching in person, and via a livestream: “I think we should all be incensed about what happened.” That meant using Liam’s death, and the others, as a force for change.

Liam’s stepmother Beth described a highly intelligent, positive, resilient, kind, caring, and generous man but also one who – through his inability to deal with timetables and plans – could cause incredible frustration.

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Raymond Lauder recounts surviving the fatal Loafers Lodge hostel fire in Wellington and losing his friend, Liam Hockings.

She recalled a time, 10 to 15 years ago, that she went down to the bus station in New Plymouth to meet Liam off a late night bus from Wellington.

It turned out the bus had arrived 10 minutes early and Liam was nowhere to be seen. His phone was not ringing - presumably flat from listening to music on the trip up.

She eventually got a call from a person who had been on the bus with Liam. They were at a bar playing pool. Liam didn’t drink or play pool.

After some frustration figuring out where they were, he was dropped at the bus station. She finally picked him up and, frustrated, asked what had happened.

“There is no accounting for how my brain works Beth,” he said.

Beth, who managed Liam’s money for him, read out a series of text messages with him in the days before he died.

There was joy at a new set of drawers he had found on the street and the questions about whether he should tell the lodge manager. There was the need for $30 for a new rice cooker after his had been stolen, and the delight with thrift shop finds of labelled clothes.

The last text message she sent Liam was a love heart. The next was on May 16, checking he was okay.