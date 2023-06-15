'We stand with you in your sorrow' - Wellingtonians mourn Loafers Lodge fire victims

Wellingtonians gather to pay their respects to the five victims who died in the Loafers Lodge at a public service of remembrance at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul.

Wellingtonians are paying their respects to the five victims who died in the Loafers Lodge at a public service of remembrance at 5.30pm on Thursday.

The service is being held at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul and is being led by the Reverend Canon Katie Lawrence.

Photos of the five men who died in the May 16 fire – Liam Hockings, 50, Kenneth Barnard, 67, Peter O'Sullivan, 64, Melvin Parun, 68, and Mike Wahrlich, 67, who was popularly known as Mike the Juggler – are arranged in view of the congregation.

Among the speakers will be mayor Tory Whanau, City Missioner Murray Edridge, St Thomas Church priest Mark Johnson, and representatives from police and Fire and Emergency.

READ MORE:

* Murder accused for Loafers Lodge fire in court

* Alleged Loafers Lodge arsonist charged with murder

* Service for five Loafers Lodge dead as number of unaccounted for hits zero



“We are here to share in our grief, to support one another, to come together and grow stronger as a community,” Whanau said.

She addressed the families of those who died, telling them that they had the community’s aroha.

Whanau also told survivors that “You will not be forgotten”.

And she reminded those present that, unlike a canoe, “a human bond cannot be severed".

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Wellington Cathedral of St Paul was three quarters full for the Loafers Lodge remember service.

Edridge, who helped arrange the service with the mayor and church, told the families and the survivors that “We stand with you in your sorrow. We acknowledge and recognise your suffering and your loss.”

“To those who lost friends, homes, possessions, I hope you are comforted by the aroha and the manākitanga that surrounds you this evening”

On the night of the fire, he said, “Wellington changed forever – or at least I hope it did.”

He said that the community held a collective responsibility to ensure that this could never happen again.

“We all need to ensure that none of this was in vain.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Loafers Lodge fire victim Liam Hockings’ sister, Lucy, read the poem Dash and spoke of ll the ordinary and extraordinary things that made him Liam.

Liam Hockings’ sister, Lucy, also spoke, thanking those who supported her family and telling the congregation that “all the ordinary and extraordinary things that made him Liam will be with us always.”

Melvin Parun’s brother Lou told the congregation about how family meant everything to him. “Tonight, let us remember Mel's capacity for compassion and strength.”

His brother left “an indelible mark on all who met him".

Multiple investigations are now underway into the cause and how the fatalities could have been avoided.

The lodge was, for many, a final refuge for accommodation before sleeping rough.

So the fire has led to questions about how society dealt with those on the margins.

At Hockings’ funeral earlier on Thursday, his sister Lucy told the mourners that Liam’s death, and the others, should be used as a force for change.

“I think we should all be incensed about what happened.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Flowers were left opposite Loafers Lodge after the fire.

Ninety-nine people were living at the central Wellington lodge at the time of the fire.

Tala Sili was one of those living in the Lodge. Now he’s in a Kāinga Ora public housing apartment in central Wellington

He’s struggling to fathom why it took a fatal blaze to bring him here.

“I never had any hope. If it wasn't for the fire, I reckon I would be still stuck at that place for a long while. It had to be for a fire to happen, in order for me to get a good place. Which is pretty crazy.”

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Tala Sili was a resident at Loafers Lodge and escaped the fire by jumping onto the roof of a neighbouring building.

A 48-year-old man, who has name suppression and who has been remanded in custody, is facing five counts of murder and has also been charged with two counts of arson over the hostel blaze.