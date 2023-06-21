Truck hits bridge, blocks northbound lanes on Wellington road

The truck that got stuck under a Hutt Rd bridge on Wednesday morning.

A truck has hit a bridge and blocked northbound lanes of Wellington’s Hutt Rd road on Wednesday morning.

The truck got stuck under the bridge on Hutt Rd near the Thorndon Quay off-ramp, about 6.30am, a police spokesperson said.

Police have put in place road cones to create a diversion around the truck.

Monique Ford/Stuff Road cones have been put in place to create a diversion.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said council staff were on scene. Once the truck has been cleared, they will do an inspection to see if the bridge has been damaged.

“The initial inspection is that it does not appear to be badly damaged.”

People were asked to avoid travel, consider an alternate route while the scene was cleared.