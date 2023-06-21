Truck that got stuck after hitting Wellington overbridge now cleared

The truck that got stuck under a Hutt Rd bridge on Wednesday morning.

A truck that hit a bridge and blocked northbound lanes of Wellington’s Hutt Rd road on Wednesday morning has been cleared.

Police confirmed the truck has been cleared just before noon.

The truck got stuck under the bridge on Hutt Rd near the Thorndon Quay off-ramp, about 6.30am, a police spokesperson said.

Police had used road cones to create a diversion around the truck.

Monique Ford/Stuff Road cones have been put in place to create a diversion.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said council staff have checked the bridge and there was “no obvious damage”.

At 12.15pm he said traffic in the area had returned to normal.

The incident had occurred during peak hour traffic and police thanked motorists for their patience.