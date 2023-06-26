'Not a random attack': Person arrested for assault as police continue Carterton homicide investigation

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on assault charges as police continue a homicide investigation after a man was found dead outside an address in Carterton.

A homicide investigation was launched on Sunday. Police closed Te Kopi Rd in Te Whiti at 9am and it remained closed on Monday.

The investigation team found the man was assaulted in a separate incident before his death, Area Commander, Inspector Scott Miller said in a statement.

He was believed to be known to the occupants of the Te Kopi Rd address.

A man was arrested on charges of assault and was due to appear in Masterton District Court on Tuesday, he said.

“No charges directly relating to the homicide have been laid and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain ongoing.”

A postmortem was due to be completed on Tuesday and police would not be releasing any details of the man who died before then, Miller said.

A scene examination would continue on Monday night and into Tuesday, as well as a wider search of the rural property which was “extensive” and would take time to complete.

“We can confirm that this is not a random attack, and do not believe that this is a situation where other members of the public or community are in danger.”

Police would be continuing to speak with three people from the property who were assisting with the inquiries as well as other neighbours and nearby residents.

“Police will continue to have a highly visible presence in the area, including a scene guard which will remain in place over the duration of the week.”

Police earlier said there was no suggestion that the incident was connected to an injured man found in Greytown on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a section of State Highway 2 between North St and Ahikōuka Rd at 7am on Sunday after a man was found injured. He was taken to hospital in a stable condition. Police believed the man made his way from Cotter St in Greytown to the 70kmh area between 5am and 7am.

People with information that may assist with the homicide inquiry can contact police via 105 quoting the event number P055115804.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Those with information about the injured man’s whereabouts in Greytown could call 105 and quote file number 230625/2031, or make a report online using "update report".