Former Wellington socialite, mayoral candidate's cancer diagnosis shock

John McGrath once owned Willis St restaurant Crazy Horse, but has been bankrupted – twice.

Prominent former Wellington restaurateur, socialite and mayoral hopeful John McGrath is in hospital in Abu Dhabi following a shock cancer diagnosis.

Described variously as colourful, controversial and someone who would once have gone to the opening of an envelope, McGrath​ is well-known amongst not only the capital’s movers and shakers, but New Zealand’s.

He made a tilt for the Wellington’s top job in 2007, with a campaign slogan of “putting the mojo back into the mayoralty”. In a later self-published book, he detailed a life of sex and drugs while working in Europe, but conceded it was “shallow and empty”.

Three weeks ago, feeling unwell, McGrath went to his doctor for a check-up. A battery of tests, followed by several biopsies, revealed lesions on his brain, liver, spine and lymph nodes.

Supplied McGrath is in hospital in the United Arab Emirates undergoing radiotherapy

He is now undergoing radiotherapy before starting immunotherapy next week.

Bankrupted twice – in 1992, at which time he owned a riding school in Ohariu Valley, and again in 2009 following the failures of his Willis St restaurant Crazy Horse and Buena Vista Social Club, a Cuba St bar he co-owned – the self-declared adventurer, food, wine and film commentator, author, chef and blogger, has been working as an executive chef for a wealthy Emirati family in Abu Dhabi for the past four years.

A media report after one bankruptcy hearing, which McGrath failed to attend, noted he was “settling into his new life in Chamonix, a ski resort known as a playground for the rich and famous”. “He is working for a company that manages luxury chalet accommodation and boasts on his Facebook page of being able to see Mont Blanc from his office.”

McGrath had arrived in Chamonix thinking he had an interview for a ski instructing job. It turned out to be for a job as a chef – a job which launched him into another stage of what could only be described as a life less ordinary; cooking his way around the world on some of the world’s most luxurious yachts for those aforementioned mega-rich and famous.

Supplied John McGrath has been working as an executive chef for a wealthy Emirati family in Abu Dhabi for the past four years.

In 2017, a horrific accident – where he skied off the side of a cliff during a whiteout in the Bosnian Alps – left McGrath bedridden for a year. Forced to go easy he returned to New Zealand to recuperate, only to then go on to break his back after a fall from a horse.

Another slow and painful recovery followed. There were concerns he may never walk again.

But McGrath, as one friend noted, always, “bounced back with gusto”.

So yes, says the 59-year-old from his hospital bed in Abu Dhabi’s Cleveland Clinic, the latest turn of events has come as a massive shock.

Kylie Pinker/Stuff The much-travelled Kiwi has written about his 14-year odyssey in a series of “tell-all” books.

Doctors are still unsure of exactly where the cancer started, although melanoma has been mentioned.

“At the moment it’s really confusing,” McGrath said. “It's like's one thing at a time. And because it's spread all over they need to [determine] how they're going to treat it.”

He hoped being “super healthy” – “I swim, I cycle every day. I go to the gym five days a week” – is an advantage when fighting the disease.

“It increases my chance of survival.”

Supplied Horse riding has been a constant across the continents for McGrath.

The much-travelled Kiwi, who has written about his 14-year odyssey in a series of “tell-all” books, has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from friends in New Zealand and elsewhere.

A scroll through the hundreds of messages from well-wishers on social media includes the likes of playwright Stuart McKenzie, comedian Raybon Khan and Hamish Pinkham​, director of the popular Rhythm and Vines events.

McGrath’s older brother Peter, who lives in Norway, has flown to the UAE to be with him.

Peter McGrath said the cost of medical care was being covered by John’s employer. “We’ve had offers of financial help, people wanting to set up a fund. We’re hugely grateful, but we don’t need it. His employer has just been amazing.”