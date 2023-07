A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Upper Hutt on Tuesday morning.

A motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle crash in Upper Hutt on Tuesday.

Police Wellington District road policing manager Brad Allen said on Wednesday police were called to the crash between a motorcycle and a bus on Whakatiki St at 7.50am, but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

An inquiry into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing, Allen also said.