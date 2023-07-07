Diver dies in Tītahi Bay, rāhui in place for four days

A person has died in a water-related incident in Porirua’s Tītahi Bay on Friday morning. The Pōhutukawa star in the Matariki cluster represents death. (File photo)

A man has died in a water-related incident in Porirua’s Tītahi Bay on Friday morning.

Police said in a statement the person was diving from a boat in Tītahi Bay and was pulled from the water unresponsive.

Emergency services, including a helicopter, responded about 9.35am. Despite CPR was performed on the man after he was pulled from the water, he died at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

In a social media post, the Tītahi Bay Residents’ Association paid tribute to the man who died in the incident.

“The bay lost a great father, son, and friend today. Our hearts go out to the family, and many of the community are deeply shocked,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira announced a rāhui had been placed on the surrounding area.

“It is with our deepest condolences and aroha that we advise that from today Friday, 7th of July a rāhui has been placed on the waters from Kōmanga Rau Tāwhiri to Titahi Bay and Oneroa (Shelly Bay) after the passing of a man earlier today.”

The iwi authority for Ngāti Toa Rangatira asked that people did not swim, gather seafood or fish in the area until the rāhui was lifted on Tuesday morning.