Police are investigating after a man was found dead at an address in Titahi Bay, Porirua, on Friday night.

"Officers were called to Owhiti Street shortly before 6pm,” a police spokesperson said.

Police were treating the death as suspicious and "are making further inquiries at the address”, with the scene examination expected to continue into Saturday.

Cordons are in place and would remain so overnight.