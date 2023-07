The boat, which earlier got into trouble, was helped back to Mana Marina near Porirua.

A vessel that sent out a call for help after losing steering due to a damaged rudder and propeller off the coast of Tītahi Bay north of Wellington has returned to shore.

The boat called for assistance about 5pm on Sunday at about 1.5km northwest of Rocky Bay, near Tītahi Bay, asking for a tow back to Mana Marina.

A police spokesperson said at about 7.30pm the boat had returned to shore. No-one was injured.