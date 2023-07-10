Waka Kotahi approves millions in Let's Get Wellington Moving funding

Courtenay Place is upgraded with greenery, wide footpaths, bike lanes and bus only access in this visualisation from Let's Get Wellington Moving.

Waka Kotahi has signed off the funding for the first two major projects in the Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) transport overhaul, meaning the Golden Mile and Thorndon Quay revamps have cleared their last major hurdles.

The transport agency’s confirmation on Monday comes almost two weeks after the Wellington City Council approved its funding, despite strong opposition.

The Golden Mile work involves projects from Lambton Quay to Courtenay Place, with a budgeted cost of $139.4m. The Thorndon Quay and Hutt Rd work is budgeted at $94m. Each is 51% funded by Waka Kotahi with the remaining 49% from the council.

LGWM programme director Sarah Gardner said work would start on the Golden Mile in September, with major works from April 2024. Some work had already started on Thorndon Quay. More was planned for September.

“We’ll make sure Wellingtonians understand not only what these projects will deliver for them, but also how we will support them through the disruption that construction will bring,” she said.

LGWM is a $7.4 billion project that has had multiple cost blowouts. The longer-term projects include a second Mount Victoria tunnel and light rail.

The Golden Mile revamp will see private cars almost gone from the stretch of road from Courtenay Place to Manners St, Willis St, and Lambton Quay, with bus lanes, bigger pedestrian areas, and bike lanes in their place.

Opposition to the plan has largely been from some retailers who fear a drop in trade and trouble getting deliveries.

The Thorndon Quay and Hutt Rd works will see bus lanes in both directions and a two-way cycleway.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said it was the start of a new era for the capital.

LGWM/Supplied The latest images from the Let's Get Wellington Moving redesign of Wellington central city streets, with wide footpaths and vegetation on Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay. Released in April 2023.

“This is the transformational moment that so many Wellingtonians have been calling for,” she said.

“It’s now our job to bring people together to help them better understand the changes and ease them through the construction phase.”