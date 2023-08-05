Which big city charges the least for parking in New Zealand?

All around central Auckland are 'parking craters', multi-million dollar plots of land being used as car parks. (Video from May 2021)

Parking your car in town almost always comes with a price, so which big city charges the least for the parking privilege?

It’s difficult to judge how expensive a park in a city is, with commercial enterprises such as Wilson’s setting their own parking prices, so with some deep diving we have found the answer based on on-street parking prices set by local councils.

Taking the cake at $4.60 an hour is Ōtautahi, Christchurch. The South Island town does offer endless amounts of on-street parking and the Christchurch City Council maintains a flat rate wherever you park.

I do feel obliged to add that they’re particularly vigilant – make sure you pay what you stay (and nothing over!)

Generally, paid parking hours in Christchurch range from 9am to 5pm, 6pm or 8.30pm depending on where you’ve parked and on what day.

“Parking times for time limited parking, that is unspecified, is 8am – 6pm and applies any day except public holidays,” a council spokesperson said.

Runner-up and certainly not by many surprises is NZ’s capital – but only by 40 cents.

Wellington, which is attempting to become a true public transport city, charges a rounded $5 per hour for most pay-by-space car parks in the inner city.

Car parking fees are an annoying but necessary price many motorists have to pay on the regular and finding the cheapest in a city centre can be hard.

Hourly fees apply to these parks from 8am and 8pm every day, with the fees generously cut to $3 to $4 an hour on the weekends.

Wellington’s charges are drastically more expensive than those in smaller centres such as Hamilton and Dunedin, which charge between $1 to $3.50 an hour.

Earlier this year, Wellington City Councillor Diane Calvert pushed for a reduction in hourly car parking fees, putting an amendment to the Council’s Annual Plan, arguing that reducing the cost of on-street parking would increase the amount of use they received and subsequently revenue.

“I live in the northern part of the city and I do know that a lot of people in the north will now choose to go to Lower Hutt, Petone or Porirua for shopping and in particular Petone for restaurants and the movies because access to free parking is available whereas they don’t get it in the CBD,” Calvert told stuff.

The Christchurch City Council has a flat rate of $4.60 for their on-street parking and there are plenty around the city centre.

Would you even believe me if I told you the most expensive big city parking in NZ was $10 an hour? Well, you bet your bottom dollar it’s true – But this is where it gets tricky.

Auckland has three different zones in its inner CBD so the expensive $10 an hour parking actually only occurs in Zone 1.

From Monday to Friday, 8am – 6pm, the price is set at $5 an hour – But only for the first two hours. After you’ve used that up the price then doubles to $10 an hour. From 6pm – 10pm and on weekends this price halves in Zone 1.

Are you confused? Stay with me. In Zone 2 the weekday time is from 6am – 8pm and the price is even lower than Christchurch for the first two hours. It begins at $3.50 and then anything after is $7. On the weekend it becomes $1.50 before $3.

Auckland is the city with the most expensive council parking beginning at $5 an hour for the first two hours and then bumping it up to $10 after that.

Slightly further out of the immediate CBD the price drops and then drops again. Beginning at $3 per hour for the first two before being bumped up to $6. On the weekends there is a significant drop with $1.50 as the starting price for the first two hours before it increases to $3.

You may be thinking finding the cheapest park in a big city is the biggest struggle – but then comes the challenge of finding a park at all...