Why Tory Whanau's dog is her latest headache

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has been bringing her dog to work, where it is not allowed.

The Post reports Whanau has been breaching the council’s tenancy agreement by bringing her dog, Teddy, to the office.

In an emailed response to The Post, her office confirmed the lease agreement the council had for its offices on The Terrace “does not allow animals on the premises”.

However, it said the council hadn’t received a formal breach notice from the landlord, nor had the landlord asked her to stop bringing the dog in.

Multiple councillors confirmed to The Post the dog had been in the mayor’s office almost every time they had been there, and staff regularly walked it.

This is the latest in a number of controversies surrounding the mayor.

Earlier this month, The Post reported that an allegedly intoxicated Whanau asked staff at a Wellington restaurant if they knew who she was before she left without paying the bill, the waiter serving her said.

Whanau “strenuously” denied accusations about her conduct and said not paying the bill was an honest mistake that was corrected the next morning.

In June, she made her diary public after scrutiny of her frequent absence at civic events and meetings.

One instance of this was when Whanau skipped an important meeting of the regional mayor’s forum, blaming the death of a man in social housing.

