Glenmore St near the Kelburn viaduct has now reopened. (File photo)

A busy road connecting Wellington’s north-western suburbs to its centre has reopened.

Glenmore St near the Kelburn Viaduct/Upland Rd bridge was closed for two hours following an incident, on Wednesday morning but has since reopened, a Police spokesperson confirmed.

Glenmore St connects to Tinakori Rd and is a major arterial route for commuters to travel to Wellington City.