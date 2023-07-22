$500k Ferrari catches fire after crash on major Wellington highway

Two people were trapped in their luxury vehicle after it crashed on a major Wellington highway.

A Police spokesperson told Stuff a vehicle had crashed on State Highway 1 near the Tawa off-ramp about 9.40am on Saturday.

Website carjam has revealed the vehicle is a 2022 Ferrari Roma, one of only five models in the country and valued at about half a million dollars.

John Hornblow said he was driving up Ngauranga Gorge when he saw the vehicle weaving between vehicles and then “accelerating aggressively” despite the wet conditions

“I said to myself ‘this isn’t going to end well.’ I drove over the top and there he was.”

Initially Stuff was informed the vehicle’s engine had set on fire after the crash, with people trapped inside the vehicle at the time.

A police spokesperson said there were reports of a fire that had been extinguished. There were no reports of serious injuries.

A woman who drove past the crash scene saw the Ferrari plough into the median barrier of the highway, with debris strewn across the northbound and southbound lanes.

The woman travelled past soon after the crash, and saw the driver of the vehicle out of the car and standing.

She said traffic was already building in both directions.

