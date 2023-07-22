Crashed $500k Ferrari registered to Auckland car dealership

The luxury vehicle that crashed on a major Wellington highway is registered to an Auckland car dealership.

A police spokesperson told Stuff a vehicle had crashed on State Highway 1 near the Tawa off-ramp at about 9.40am on Saturday.

Website carjam has revealed the vehicle is a 2022 Ferrari Roma, one of only five models in the country and valued at about half a million dollars, and registered to car dealership Continental Car Services Limited.

Continental Cars Ferrari general manager Tony Elsmore said he could not comment when asked by Stuff to confirm whether the vehicle belonged to the company.

The company’s Auckland-based Ferrari dealership previously had a number of luxury cars damaged in a crash that involved two trucks, while also being ordered by the High Court to pay $130,000 to a customer after a deal fell through.

Initially, Stuff was informed the vehicle’s engine had caught fire after the crash, with people trapped inside the vehicle at the time.

Kelly Fox A Ferrari crashed on SH1 Saturday July 22.

A police spokesperson said there were reports of a fire that had been extinguished. There were no reports of serious injuries.

A woman who drove past the crashed Ferrari said debris was strewn across the northbound and southbound lanes.

She saw the driver of the vehicle out of the car and standing and said traffic was already building in both directions.