Two people trapped in Ferrari after crash on major Wellington highway

Two people were trapped in their luxury vehicle after it crashed on a major Wellington highway.

A police spokesperson said a vehicle had crashed on State Highway 1 near Tawa off-ramp about 9.40am on Saturday.

The spokesperson said there were reports of a fire, but it had since been extinguished. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Stuff believes two people were initially trapped in the vehicle.

A woman who drove past the crash scene saw the Ferrari plough into the median barrier of the highway, with debris strewn across the northbound and southbound lanes.

The woman travelled past soon after the crash, and saw the driver of the vehicle out of the car and standing.

She said traffic was already building in both directions.