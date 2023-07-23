Pair 'lucky to be alive' says man first on scene of $500k Ferrari crash near Wellington

A Ferrari crashed on State Highway 1 near the Tawa off-ramp at about 9.40am on Saturday.

Wellington man Wayne Lyster​ was one of the first on the scene when a $500,000 Ferrari crashed near Wellington on Saturday.

Seeing the scale of debris scattered around the car he said he expected there to be “carnage” and was surprised to find the older couple “stunned” but largely unscathed inside the car.

The male driver had a small cut on his head but the woman passenger was unharmed. “He was in a state of shock,” Lyster said.

He believed the pair were “lucky to be alive”, crediting the wire-rope barriers for having prevented a more serious accident. Lyster estimated the car took out between 50-80 metres of the barrier.

A police investigation has been launched after the luxury car crashed on State Highway 1 near the Tawa off-ramp about 9.40am on Saturday.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Sunday morning an investigation was under way but no charges had yet been laid.

The car was a 2022 Ferrari Roma, one of only five models in the country, valued at about half a million dollars and registered to car dealership Continental Car Services Limited, according to the website carjam.

Continental Cars Ferrari general manager Tony Elsmore earlier said he could not comment when asked by Stuff to confirm whether the vehicle belonged to the company.

The company’s Auckland-based Ferrari dealership previously had a number of luxury cars damaged in a crash that involved two trucks, while also being ordered by the High Court to pay $130,000 to a customer after a deal fell through.