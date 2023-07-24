Woman injured in Wairarapa car and train collision discharged

A vehicle collided with a Metlink train at a rail crossing on Norfolk Rd, Carterton, last Friday. (File photo)

A woman who was injured after her car and a train collided in Wairarapa last week has been discharged from hospital.

A Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) spokesperson said on Monday the woman from Carterton had been discharged from Palmerston North Hospital after she received serious injuries last Friday when her car and a Metlink train travelling from Masterton to Wellington collided at a rail crossing on Norfolk Rd, Carterton, about 10am.

The train was travelling at a slow speed when it collided with the vehicle, pushing it a short distance along the tracks.

No passengers reported any injuries, but the crash damaged the crossing’s equipment. Metlink has imposed a 10kph speed restriction through the crossings at Norfolk Rd and Norman Ave until the equipment was repaired.