Wellington 17-metre ladder fire truck broke down, replaced by van

A 17-metre ladder fire truck at Wellington’s Newtown Fire Station, drafted in last year to fill in for a 32m truck, has been replaced by a van since Sunday after it broke down.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said the van was there for the truck’s crew to respond to incidents, and another 17m ladder truck was drafted in from Lower Hutt as cover, but the union called it “robbing Peter to pay Paul”.

The NZ Professional Firefighters Union’s (NZPFU) national spokesperson on fleets, Martin Campbell, said the 17m ladder truck was called to the capital from the South Island relief fleet to cover Newtown Fire Station’s 32m ladder truck, which had been out of action since February last year.

“The smaller one doesn’t have the capabilities of the bigger one,” he said.

“It can only go up about three or four floors whereas the bigger ones go up to about eight storeys ... it doesn’t have the basket that people can climb into for rescue.

“At the Loafers Lodge fire they were supposed to have the 32m ladder truck there, unfortunately they only had that 17m on that day ... not having the capabilities meant the officer in charge had to significantly change his strategies and tactics.”

A FENZ spokesperson said that while the Newtown 32m aerial truck was not available, Thorndon Fire Station’s 32m truck arrived at the Loafers Lodge fire within eight minutes of it being dispatched by the Communication Centre. That was within 14 minutes of the call coming in to 111.

FENZ’s acting district manager Gareth Hughes said the 17m truck was taken out of service on Sunday to fix a mechanical issue and assessments could take a few days.

“This truck is permanently staffed 24/7, so this crew were provided with a van so they would be able to respond to assist with incidents as required,” he said.

“If other trucks were short crewed, then these firefighters may have been assigned to cover these trucks.”

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Tala Sili was a resident at Loafers Lodge and escaped the fire by jumping onto the roof of a neighbouring building.

Hughes also said Avalon Fire Station’s 17m truck would be moved to Newtown as cover and Wellington City still has a 32-metre ladder truck available at Thorndon Fire Station.

Campbell said this should not be the way to run emergency services.

“They’re just moving the chess pieces around,” he said.

“All that’s going to do now is deprive the Avalon station and their community of having the capabilities of that fire truck – they’re robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

CORRECTION: The Thorndon Fire Station’s 32m fire truck attended the Loafers Lodge fire. This story has been updated with the additional information. (Amended July 26, 2023, 11.35am)