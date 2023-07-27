Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gifted bag of Wellington treats to finish NZ trip

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, left, gives Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a goodie bag of Wellington treats, including a jar of Fix and Fogg peanut butter.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese​ was gifted a bag of Wellington treats by his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins​ before he concluded his first visit across the ditch on Thursday morning with a walkabout in central Wellington.

Hipkins and Albanese laid silver ferns at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and the Australian Memorial, as well as presenting wreaths inside the Hall of Memories at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in the blustery southerlies on Thursday morning.

The pair than had breakfast at Shepherd restaurant on Leeds St, before visiting the Wellington Chocolate Factory, Shelly Bay Baker and Fortune Favours Beer.

Hipkins gave Albanese a goodie bag of Wellington treats, including peanut butter, cashews, coffee beans and a bottle of gin.

Albanese, who met with Hipkins on Wednesday to discuss making trans-Tasman travel "a seamless experience", called the trip a success.

“I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Hipkins and it's been a fantastic visit,” he said. “The relationship has really been going from strength to strength.”

Albanese will be meeting with the Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon before he heads back to Brisbane in the afternoon, where he will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently in Wellington to discuss security co-operation with Australia and NZ.