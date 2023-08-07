Newsable today: Wellington vs New York City - where would you rather live?

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: why is everyone talking about fiscal holes? Plus the capital takes on the Big Apple, FIFA quarter finals begin this week, and the Italian fugitive who was caught because he loved his football team too much.

Supplied New York City and the Statue of Liberty at sunset, lookin’ mighty fine.

Now, today on the pod, we’re talking Wellington vs New York City.

Why? Because WellingtonNZ has launched a campaign in the United States, hoping to entice Americans to come live and work here.

According to Mayor Tory Whanau (who is on the pod today to chat about the campaign), Wellington has a large number of job vacancies at the moment, so there’s this huge ‘Esc’ button installation in Manhattan, that people can press and then be matched with live job vacancies - but given the state of the capital’s infrastructure (read: PIPES), unreliable public transport, and somewhat surplus of shoddy rentals, why would anyone living in New York City want to live in Wellington? Well, the mayor gives it her best shot to convince us the campaign (that cost nearly half $1million) is gonna work.

Shouts of “fiscal holes!” can be ticked off you 2023 Election Bingo Card - but what are they, are they helpful, and are they even real? Sunday Star Times columnist (and former advisor to Labour’s David Parker) Vernon Small joins us to explain.

We’ve got yet another big week of FIFA action coming our way, so Sky’s Kristina Eddy is on to talk about the support the competition has had so far and the games you should rush to get tickets to.

And finally, Emile tells us all about how an Italian fugitive (who has been on the run for 11 years) was finally tracked down, all because of his love for his football team.

