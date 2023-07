A man presented himself to a Lower Hutt hospital with what police believe are gunshot wounds.

Police have asked for information after the man arrived at a hospital in Lower Hutt about 3pm today.

Police believed his injuries were related to an incident in Wainuiomata and said it was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing risk to the public.