Shiling container ship spotted in Indonesian repair yard

The Shiling container ship that was detained in Wellington for over two months has been spotted undergoing repairs at an Indonesian shipyard close to Singapore.

The ship was photographed at a repair yard on Pulau Batam – one of the Riau Islands just across the Strait of Singapore from the city-state.

It shows the ship followed the orders set out by Maritime NZ to return to Singapore immediately after it finally left Wellington Harbour on July 6.

The ship’s ordeal began when an engine failure in April saw it drift dangerously close to a shallow shoal in Wellington Harbour.

After it was cleared to head back to Singapore for further repairs in May, the ship was stranded off Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island due to a power and steering failure.

The ship was detained by Maritime NZ at Wellington Harbour where it underwent an extensive investigation and testing before finally being allowed to leave the country.

It was escorted by the MMA Vision, a vessel capable of emergency towage, until 200 nautical miles off the New Zealand coast.

Maritime NZ’s Deputy Chief Executive, Regulatory Operations Deb Despard said it was “an extra layer of protection to keep the crew on the vessel and New Zealand safe".

It’s unclear when the ship will be released from the shipyard and back sailing the open seas.