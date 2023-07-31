Person remains in critical condition after scooter battery explosion

Fire crews were called to Tory Hotel and Century City Apartments in central Wellington on Saturday evening after a scooter battery exploded, critically injuring a person.

A person who received life-threatening injuries after a scooter battery exploded in a downtown Wellington apartment remains in a critical condition.

Emergency services rushed to the Tory Hotel and Century City Apartments in Tory St, central Wellington, after a scooter exploded about 5.30pm on Saturday.

The victim was being treated in Hutt Hospital ICU and remained in a critical condition on Monday. Emergency services would not provide the person’s age or gender.

The incident led to warnings about lithium-ion batteries, which can be found in products ranging from phones to vapes, smoke alarms, toys, cars, bikes, and scooters.

The rechargeable battery is known for being small, lightweight and long-lasting but has been blamed for a range of recent fires.

Serious burns and fires have been caused by devices like vapes.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) advised people to store and charge electric scooters and bikes using lithium-ion batteries in a garage, shed, or carport, and away from living spaces, when possible.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Matthew Bijl didn't know what was happening when his leg caught fire. He didn't expect his vape would explode. (First published Dec 2021)

“Like any product, a small number of these batteries can be defective – they can overheat, catch fire or explode.”

It also recommended only having repairs or battery replacements done by a qualified professional, only using charges supplied with the device, and to avoid leaving devices in areas exposed to heat or moisture.

Damage caused from batteries was generally covered by home policies, “provided the homeowner has taken reasonable care”, an Insurance Council of New Zealand spokesperson said.

“Our advice for reducing the risks from fire is to only charge as long as needed, don’t leave batteries charging overnight, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use the specific charger for the device.”

It also advised people to make sure batteries and charging equipment were the correct voltage for New Zealand when buying devices from overseas.

In central Wellington, e-waste and batteries can be dropped off for recycling at The Sustainability Trust on Forresters Lane. Drop-off prices range from $2 to about $40 depending on the size of the item, while some were free.